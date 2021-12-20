CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Mitchell propels UC Santa…

Mitchell propels UC Santa Barbara past Florida A&M 73-62

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 12:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell scored 13 points and UC Santa Barbara dominated the first half in a 73-62 victory over Florida A&M on Sunday night.

Sekou Tour, Ajare Sanni and Miles Norris all scored 10 for the Gauchos (6-4), who led 41-23 at halftime. Amadou Sow added 10 rebounds and nine points, while Calvin Wishart handed out eight assists.

Jalen Speer and M.J. Randolph led the Rattlers (2-9), who have lost five straight and fell to 0-8 on the road, with 16 points each. Keith Littles added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up