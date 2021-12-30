CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Missouri women beat No.…

Missouri women beat No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime in Southeastern Conference opener

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 9:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri women beat No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime in Southeastern Conference opener.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up