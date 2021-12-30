COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri women beat No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime in Southeastern Conference opener.

Listen now to WTOP News

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri women beat No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime in Southeastern Conference opener.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.