CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Miller lifts St. Thomas…

Miller lifts St. Thomas (MN) over Crown College 73-53

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 11:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Riley Miller had 22 points as St. Thomas (MN) routed Crown College 73-53 on Thursday night.

Will Engels had 11 points for St. Thomas (MN) (4-4). Burt Hedstrom added six rebounds.

Anders Nelson, whose 19 points per game coming into the contest led the Tommies, had only seven points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Seth Royston had 10 rebounds for the Storm. Alec Testerman added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate avoids government shutdown, extends federal funding through February

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

GAO sustains first of 23 protests of CIO-SP4 solicitation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up