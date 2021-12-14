CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Metskhvarishvili lifts UL Monroe…

Metskhvarishvili lifts UL Monroe over Stephen F. Austin

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 10:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Nika Metskhvarishvili had 21 points as ULM topped Stephen F. Austin 82-69 on Tuesday night.

Metskhvarishvili shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Russell Harrison had 14 points for ULM (6-4), which earned its fourth straight victory. Andre Jones added 13 points and six assists. Koreem Ozier had 13 points.

Stephen F. Austin scored 28 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Latrell Jossell scored a career-high 28 points for the Lumberjacks (8-3), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Gavin Kensmil added 19 points. David Kachelries had seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

CIOs at HHS, TSA, CTO at Justice leaving federal service

For newly empowered CHCO Council, the future of federal work is top of mind

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up