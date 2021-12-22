CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Mensah lifts San Diego St. over UC San Diego 78-57

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 11:34 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nathan Mensah had 19 points and nine rebounds and Keshad Johnson posted 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as San Diego State romped past UC San Diego 78-57 on Wednesday night.

Mensah finished 9-for-12 shooting.

Matt Bradley had 13 points and six assists for San Diego State (8-3), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Adam Seiko added 11 points.

San Diego State posted a season-high 23 assists and scored a season-high 45 points in the first half.

Jake Kosakowski had 18 points for the Tritons (6-5). Bryce Pope added 10 points. Toni Rocak had 10 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

