McCoy, BU host Marist

Marist (4-5) vs. Boston University (9-3)

Case Gym, Boston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ricardo Wright and Marist will battle Javante McCoy and Boston University. The sophomore Wright has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.8 over his last five games. McCoy, a senior, is averaging 17.6 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Boston University has relied heavily on its seniors this year. McCoy, Sukhmail Mathon, Jonas Harper and Fletcher Tynen have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.ROBUST RICARDO: Wright has connected on 43.5 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 60.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Boston University has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 71.5 points while giving up 61.5.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Terriers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Red Foxes. Boston University has 27 assists on 70 field goals (38.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Marist has assists on 21 of 76 field goals (27.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has attempted the second-most free throws among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have averaged 17.8 free throws per game this season.

