CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Marfo scores 21 to…

Marfo scores 21 to lead Quinnipiac past Maine 73-47

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 5:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kevin Marfo had 21 points plus 13 rebounds as Quinnipiac easily beat Maine 73-47 on Saturday.

Bernie Blunt had 14 points for Quinnipiac (6-4). Dezi Jones added 11 points.

LeChaun DuHart had 11 points for the Black Bears (2-6), who have now lost four straight games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up