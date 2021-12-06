CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Loyola-Chicago takes on Roosevelt

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 3:31 PM

Roosevelt vs. Loyola of Chicago (7-2)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola of Chicago Ramblers are set to battle the Lakers of NAIA member Roosevelt. Loyola of Chicago is coming off a 68-64 win on the road against DePaul in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Loyola of Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lucas Williamson, Aher Uguak, Ryan Schwieger and Braden Norris have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 51 percent of all Ramblers points over the last five games.LONG-RANGE LUCAS: Through nine games, Loyola of Chicago’s Lucas Williamson has connected on 37.5 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago went 5-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Ramblers put up 69.8 points per matchup in those eight games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

