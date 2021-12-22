CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Louisiana Tech routs Crowley's…

Louisiana Tech routs Crowley’s Ridge College 99-56

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 7:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Amorie Archibald had 18 points to lead six Louisiana Tech players in double figures as the Bulldogs stretched their home winning streak to seven games, romping past Crowley’s Ridge College 99-56 on Wednesday.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 14 points, Keaston Willis chipped in 13, Cobe Williams scored 12 and Kenny Hunter had 10 for Louisiana Tech (9-3).

Braxton Cousins had 20 points for the Pioneers. Ke Roberson and Alex Mero each had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

Air Force spouse creates Five and Thrive program to prioritize military families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up