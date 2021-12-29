CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Lewis’ bucket lifts William & Mary over Hofstra 63-62

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 11:03 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Julian Lewis made a layup with 10 seconds left in the game and William & Mary held on for a 63-62 victory over Hofstra in a Colonial Athletic Association opener Wednesday night.

Jake Milkereit had 13 points to pace the Tribe (2-12), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Lewis finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Rice scored 11 with five assists.

Aaron Estrada had 21 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Pride (8-6), who scored a season-low 26 points in the first half and trailed by four. Jalen Ray added 20 points. Abayomi Iyiola had 11 rebounds. Hofstra’s leading scorer Zach Cook was held to two points, 15 below his average.

