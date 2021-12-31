La.-Lafeyette, CCU meet in conference play

Louisiana-Lafayette (6-5, 1-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (8-4, 1-0) HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sun…

Louisiana-Lafayette (6-5, 1-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (8-4, 1-0)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Louisiana-Lafayette squares off against Coastal Carolina. Louisiana-Lafayette won 71-55 at App State in its last outing. Coastal Carolina is coming off a 94-64 win at home over ULM in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Coastal Carolina’s Essam Mostafa has averaged 16.8 points and 10.4 rebounds while Rudi Williams has put up 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Ragin’ Cajuns, Jordan Brown has averaged 14.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while Theo Akwuba has put up 8.1 points and 6.6 rebounds.EFFICIENT ESSAM: Across 12 appearances this year, Coastal Carolina’s Mostafa has shot 53.5 percent.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Louisiana-Lafayette is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 68 or fewer points, and 1-5 when opposing teams exceed 68 points. Coastal Carolina is 7-0 when holding opponents to 64 points or fewer, and 1-4 whenever teams score more than 64 on the Chanticleers.

BEHIND THE ARC: Coastal Carolina’s Vince Cole has attempted 74 3-pointers and connected on 37.8 percent of them, and is 14 for 26 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.3 percent. The Chanticleers have averaged 13.9 offensive boards per game and 15.6 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.