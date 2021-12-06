Kountz, N. Colorado host SD

South Dakota (5-3) vs. Northern Colorado (5-5) Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

South Dakota (5-3) vs. Northern Colorado (5-5)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kruz Perrott-Hunt and South Dakota will go up against Daylen Kountz and Northern Colorado. The junior Perrott-Hunt has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games. Kountz, a senior, is averaging 20.2 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kountz is putting up 18.4 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Bears. Complementing Kountz is Kur Jongkuch, who is maintaining an average of 10.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The Coyotes have been led by Perrott-Hunt, who is averaging 14.6 points.POTENT PERROTT-HUNT: Perrott-Hunt has connected on 39 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: South Dakota has dropped its last three road games, scoring 57.3 points and allowing 81 points during those contests. Northern Colorado has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 67.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Coyotes. Northern Colorado has an assist on 44 of 78 field goals (56.4 percent) across its past three contests while South Dakota has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado has made 9.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among Big Sky teams. The Bears have averaged 11.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.