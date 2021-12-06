CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Kirkwood leads Harvard past Babson College 74-64

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 11:42 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Noah Kirkwood had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals as Harvard defeated Babson College 74-64 on Monday night.

Idan Tretout scored 16 points, Luka Sakota 13 points and Chris Ledlum 13 points for the Crimson (6-4).

Babson led 37-34 at halftime but was outscored 40-27 in the second half.

Spencer Cline scored 17 points for the Division III Beavers. Nate Amado had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

