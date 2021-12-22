CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
King, Edwards lift Valparaiso past William & Mary 88-66

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 3:30 PM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kobe King had 19 points as Valparaiso easily defeated William & Mary 88-66 on Wednesday.

Sheldon Edwards added 17 points for Valpo, while Kevion Taylor chipped in 15.

Thomas Kithier had 12 points for Valparaiso (7-6).

Valpo forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Valparaiso scored 50 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Quinn Blair had 14 points for the Tribe (1-12), who have now lost six consecutive games. Ben Wight had 14 points and eight rebounds. Connor Kochera had 12 points.

