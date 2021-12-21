CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Kennedy scores 27 to carry UTEP over NC Central 70-61

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 11:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Keonte Kennedy had a career-high 27 points as UTEP defeated North Carolina Central 70-61 on Tuesday night.

Christian Agnew had 16 points for UTEP (7-4). Jorell Saterfield added 13 points.

Randy Miller Jr. had 15 points for the Eagles (6-8). Dontavius King added 13 points. Justin Wright had 12 points.

