Kelly, Steadman lift UMass past Fairfield 77-73 in OT

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Michael Steadman had 20 points as UMass defeated Fairfield 77-73 in overtime on Sunday.

C.J. Kelly had 13 points for UMass (7-5), including the last five in regulation to force overtime at 65-65. The win was the Minutemen’s sixth consecutive home victory. Javohn Garcia added 13 points. Rich Kelly had 12 points and six rebounds.

Allan Jeanne-Rose scored a career-high 21 points for the Stags (8-4), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Supreme Cook added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jesus Cruz had six rebounds.

