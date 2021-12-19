CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Kelly, Steadman lift UMass past Fairfield 77-73 in OT

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 4:33 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Michael Steadman had 20 points as UMass defeated Fairfield 77-73 in overtime on Sunday.

C.J. Kelly had 13 points for UMass (7-5), including the last five in regulation to force overtime at 65-65. The win was the Minutemen’s sixth consecutive home victory. Javohn Garcia added 13 points. Rich Kelly had 12 points and six rebounds.

Allan Jeanne-Rose scored a career-high 21 points for the Stags (8-4), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Supreme Cook added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jesus Cruz had six rebounds.

