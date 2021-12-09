Jacobs scores 23 to carry Kent St. past Detroit 69-52

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Malique Jacobs tied his career high with 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Kent State beat…

Listen now to WTOP News

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Malique Jacobs tied his career high with 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Kent State beat Detroit 69-52 on Thursday night.

Jacobs hit all 10 of his free throws.

Justyn Hamilton had 12 points for Kent State (5-3). Giovanni Santiago added 11 points. Sincere Carry had seven rebounds.

Antoine Davis had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Titans (2-7). Willy Isiani added 11 points. Madut Akec had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.