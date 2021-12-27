Jacksonville takes on Carver College

Carver College vs. Jacksonville (7-4) Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Jacksonville Dolphins will be…

Carver College vs. Jacksonville (7-4)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Jacksonville Dolphins will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. The freshman Dyllon Scott has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 5.4 over his last five games. Jordan Davis, a senior, is averaging 9.6 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Davis has averaged 10.7 points this year for Jacksonville. Complementing Davis is Mike Marsh, who is averaging nine points and 4.6 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: D. Scott has connected on 37 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville went 4-4 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Dolphins offense scored 66.8 points per matchup across those eight games.

