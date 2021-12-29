CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Incarnate Word squares off against Trinity (TX)

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 6:31 AM

Trinity (TX) vs. Incarnate Word (2-11)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate Word Cardinals will be taking on the Tigers of Division III Trinity (TX). Incarnate Word lost 78-33 to Texas in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Johnny Hughes III has averaged 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinals. Drew Lutz is also a primary contributor, with 10.9 points per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Lutz has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last three games. Lutz has 10 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Incarnate Word went 0-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Cardinals put up 62.8 points per matchup in those four games.

