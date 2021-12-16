Idaho faces American Indian College

American Indian College vs. Idaho (2-8) ICCU Arena, Moscow, Idaho; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho Vandals are…

American Indian College vs. Idaho (2-8)

ICCU Arena, Moscow, Idaho; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho Vandals are set to battle the Warriors of Division II American Indian College. Idaho lost 59-58 to Cal State Bakersfield in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Trevante Anderson has averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Vandals, while Mikey Dixon has recorded 16.3 points per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Dixon has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Idaho field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho went 0-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Vandals scored 55 points per matchup in those three games.

