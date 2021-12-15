CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Hunt scores 24 to…

Hunt scores 24 to carry Denver over UC San Diego 64-56

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 11:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — KJ Hunt had a career-high 24 points as Denver defeated UC San Diego 64-56 on Wednesday night, breaking a six-game losing streak.

Touko Tainamo had 12 points and nine rebounds for Denver (4-9), Coban Porter added 10 points. Payton Moore had nine rebounds.

Michael Henn, who was second on the Pioneers in scoring with 11 points per game, scored two on 1-of-6 shooting.

Bryce Pope had 13 points for the Tritons (5-4). Kaden Rasheed added 11 points. Jace Roquemore had 10 points.

Toni Rocak, the Tritons’ leading scorer at 16 points per game, scored four on 1-of-5 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

Marine Corps expects to transform into new force around 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up