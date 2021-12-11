CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Horchler carries Providence over Central Connecticut 68-53

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 5:11 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Noah Horchler tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Providence to a 68-53 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

A.J. Reeves had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Friars (10-1), who won their fifth straight game. Justin Minaya added 14 points. Nate Watson had nine rebounds.

The Blue Devils’ 28.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Providence opponent this season.

Providence dominated the first half and led 44-25 at the break. The Friars’ 44 first-half points marked a season high for the team.

Tre Mitchell had 15 points for the Blue Devils (2-8). Nigel Scantlebury added 9 points and 10 rebounds. Andre Snoddy had seven rebounds.

