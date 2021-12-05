CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Hinton scores 13 to…

Hinton scores 13 to lift SE Louisiana past Troy 72-68

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 8:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Keon Clergeot scored 17 points, Jalyn Hinton registered 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and Southeastern Louisiana narrowly beat Troy 72-68 on Sunday.

Joe Kasperzyk added 14 points and Nick Caldwell had 11 points for Southeastern Louisiana (4-5).

Efe Odigie had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (5-4). Zay Williams added 12 points and Duke Miles had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up