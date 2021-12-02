CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Hightower leads Winthrop past Hartford 82-75

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:18 AM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower had 19 points and 13 rebounds to carry Winthrop to an 82-75 win over Hartford on Wednesday night.

Hightower made 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Eagles (4-3). Drew Buggs had 17 points and six assists, while D.J. Burns Jr. added 12 points.

Austin Williams had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the winless Hawks (0-7). David Shriver added 20 points. Moses Flowers had 15 points and eight rebounds.

