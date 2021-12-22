CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Hicks scores 35 to…

Hicks scores 35 to lead Temple past Delaware State 85-48

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 5:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Hicks had a season-high 35 points as Temple easily defeated Delaware State 85-48 on Wednesday.

Damian Dunn had 18 points and seven rebounds for Temple (7-5). Jeremiah Williams added nine assists and four blocks. Jahlil White had six rebounds.

Temple posted a season-high 23 assists.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Temple totaled 50 second-half points, a season high for the hosts, while the 23 points in the second half for Delaware State were the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Myles Carter had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (2-11), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Zach Kent added 12 points and John Stansbury had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

Air Force spouse creates Five and Thrive program to prioritize military families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up