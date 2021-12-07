CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Hawaii faces Hawaii Pacific

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 6:31 AM

Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii (3-3)

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will be taking on the Sharks of Division II Hawaii Pacific. Hawaii lost 70-58 at Santa Clara in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Jerome Desrosiers has averaged 11.2 points and eight rebounds this year for Hawaii. Complementing Desrosiers is Junior Madut, who is averaging 11.3 points per game.DEEP-THREAT DESROSIERS: Through six games, Hawaii’s Jerome Desrosiers has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 66.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

LAST TIME: Hawaii scored 83 points and won by 33 over Hawaii Pacific when these two teams faced off during the 2020-21 season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

