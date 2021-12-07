Hawaii faces Hawaii Pacific

Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii (3-3) SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii…

Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii (3-3)

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will be taking on the Sharks of Division II Hawaii Pacific. Hawaii lost 70-58 at Santa Clara in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Jerome Desrosiers has averaged 11.2 points and eight rebounds this year for Hawaii. Complementing Desrosiers is Junior Madut, who is averaging 11.3 points per game.DEEP-THREAT DESROSIERS: Through six games, Hawaii’s Jerome Desrosiers has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 66.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

LAST TIME: Hawaii scored 83 points and won by 33 over Hawaii Pacific when these two teams faced off during the 2020-21 season.

