CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Harrison lifts ULM past…

Harrison lifts ULM past NAIA Louisiana College 89-68

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 10:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Russell Harrison had 24 points as ULM routed Louisiana College 89-68 on Wednesday night.

Andre Jones had 18 points and eight rebounds for ULM (5-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Langston Powell added 14 points. Thomas Howell had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kae’ron Baker had 19 points for the Wildcats of the NAIA. He also had eight turnovers but only two assists. KJ Bilbo added 14 points and seven rebounds. Jakobey Hitchens had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA cyber incident reporting requirements trip on defense bill finish line

More time off at the end of 2021, but not necessarily leaving it on the table

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

Pentagon to reshuffle leadership roles for AI, data, digital services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up