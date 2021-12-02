CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Griscti carries Incarnate Word to first victory of season

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:12 AM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Benjamin Griscti had 30 points and Incarnate Word picked up its first win of the season, beating Our Lady of the Lake 93-66 on Wednesday night.

Griscti made 8 of 12 shots from beyond the 3-point line for the Cardinals (1-7). Drew Lutz had 19 points. Johnny Hughes III added 16 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

Joseph Anderson had 20 points for the Saints. Ellis Jones added 11 points and Jordan Embry scored 10.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

