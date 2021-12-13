CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Gordon lifts Nicholls St.…

Gordon lifts Nicholls St. over Blue Mountain College 87-69

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 9:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 27 points as Nicholls State got past NAIA-member Blue Mountain College 87-69 on Monday night.

Manny Littles had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Nicholls State (7-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Emmanuel Little added 13 points. Caleb Huffman had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Luka Tejic had 15 points for the Toppers. Cole McGrath added 15 points. Ty Jones had 13 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden executive order seeks 'seamless' customer experience across federal services

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

DoD considering requiring booster vaccines for troops

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up