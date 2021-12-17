CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Gipson carries Tarleton State past South Alabama 65-52

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 11:34 PM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Montre Gipson had 27 points as Tarleton State got past South Alabama 65-52 on Friday night.

Tahj Small had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Tarleton State (4-8). Freddy Hicks added seven rebounds.

Jay Jay Chandler scored a career-high 23 points for the Jaguars (9-3), whose eight-game win streak was snapped. Alex Anderson added 12 points. Javon Franklin had three blocks.

The Texans evened the season series against the Jaguars. South Alabama defeated Tarleton State 69-62 last Tuesday.

