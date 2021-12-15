CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Gibbs scores 16 to…

Gibbs scores 16 to lift Jacksonville St. past FIU 66-59

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 9:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Gibbs scored 16 points and Jacksonville State beat Florida International 66-59 on Wednesday night.

Juwan Perdue added 14 points for Jacksonville State (5-5).

Darian Adams, who led the Gamecocks in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, finished 2-for-12 shooting.

Tevin Brewer scored 13 points with six rebounds for the Panthers (8-3). Clevon Brown added 10 points with three blocks and Denver Jones scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

DoD chief financial officers can help link ‘the boardroom to the battlespace’

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up