Georgetown looks to extend streak vs No. 22 Providence

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Georgetown (6-5, 0-0) vs. No. 22 Providence (11-1, 1-0)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown looks for its fifth straight conference win against No. 22 Providence. Georgetown’s last Big East loss came against the UConn Huskies 98-82 on March 6. Providence has moved up to No. 22 in the latest AP rankings following a win over UConn last week.

TEAM LEADERS: Aminu Mohammed is averaging 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Hoyas. Donald Carey is also a key contributor, producing 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Friars have been led by Nate Watson, who is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds.ACCURATE AMINU: Mohammed has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 6-0 when scoring at least 74.

BEHIND THE ARC: Georgetown’s Kaiden Rice has attempted 101 3-pointers and has connected on 42.6 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown as a team has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big East teams.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

