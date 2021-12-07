CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Gainey scores 17 to…

Gainey scores 17 to lift Brown over Merrimack 76-56

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 10:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jaylan Gainey registered 17 points as Brown routed Merrimack 76-56 on Tuesday night.

Kino Lilly Jr. had 15 points for Brown (8-4), which won its fourth straight game. Paxson Wojcik added 14 points. Tamenang Choh had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Jordan Minor had 16 points, six steals and four blocks for the Warriors (4-6). Malik Edmead added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

After year-long hiatus, Biden names 230 winners for Presidential Rank Awards

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

OMB tells agencies to cooperate with IGs overseeing COVID-19 spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up