Freeman-Liberty leads DePaul over Duquesne 87-67

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 11:21 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 26 points as DePaul cruised past Duquesne 87-67 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Johnson and Nick Ongenda both had 13 points for the Blue Demons (7-1). Philmon Gebrewhit added 11 points.

Tre Williams had 17 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three assists for the Dukes (3-7). Leon Ayers III added 13 points, while Kevin Easley Jr. scored 12.

