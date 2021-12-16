CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC talks about how to stop spread | Safest activities for vaccinated kids | 3 Prince George's schools close | Area vaccination numbers
Evee scores 24 to lead Rice over Incarnate Word 85-55

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 2:18 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Rice rolled past Incarnate Word 85-55 on Thursday.

Evee hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Carl Pierre added 14 points and Mylyjael Poteat had 13 for Rice (7-4).

Drew Lutz scored a season-high 21 points for the Cardinals (2-9).

