Engstler helps No. 10 Louisville women rout No. 12 Michigan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Kianna Smith added 14 points and No. 10 Louisville used a 25-2 run over the first and second quarters to run past No. 12 Michigan 70-48 on Thursday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Cardinals (6-1) initially struggled to find their footing with three traveling calls in the early minutes and were a step behind the Wolverines defensively in trailing 7-2. They took off from there with 13 unanswered points, including consecutive 3s by Smith, for a 15-9 lead entering the second quarter before pulling away to their sixth consecutive victory.

A 12-0 run made it 27-9 just three minutes in as Michigan missed 12 of 13 shots during one stretch. Louisville scored the final nine points of the half for a 24-point cushion.

Engstler made 8 of 15 from the field and 2 of 4 from long range to post her second double-double this season. Smith was 4 of 8 on 3s and 6 of 13 overall to score in double figures for the fifth consecutive game. Hailey Van Lith added 10 points for the Cardinals.

Naz Hillmon had 12 points and Emily Kiser 10 for the Wolverines (7-1), who committed 24 turnovers and shot 37% while finishing 21 points below their average of 69.3 coming in.

Michigan: The Wolverines’ good start quickly dissolved into a deep hole as Louisville overwhelmed them on both ends. They rebounded from 2-of-11 shooting in the second quarter to make 48% after halftime, but things were out of hand by then.

Louisville: A Cardinals defense that entered holding opponents to just under 43 points per game turned it up a notch against the Wolverines. Their big run covered 11:25, with Engstler showed a wicked first step on several drives to the basket.

Michigan hosts Akron on Sunday.

Louisville hosts Belmont on Sunday.

