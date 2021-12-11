CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Easley Jr., Spears lift…

Easley Jr., Spears lift Duquesne over New Hampshire 64-62

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 5:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amir Spears hit the go-ahead 18-foot jumper with 2 seconds left and Duquesne slipped past New Hampshire 64-62 on Saturday.

Kevin Easley Jr. and Spears scored 12 points apiece to lead Duquesne (4-7). Tyson Acuff and Jackie Johnson III each added 11 points for the Dukes. Austin Rotroff chipped in 10.

Josh Hopkins and Blondeau Tchoukuiegno scored 12 points each for the Wildcats (4-4). Jayden Martinez had 11 points and seven rebounds. Tayler Mattos had a career-high 16 rebounds and scored eight points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up