DeVries scores 24 to carry Drake over Omaha 78-70

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 12:22 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 24 points as Drake defeated Nebraska Omaha 78-70 on Wednesday night.

Tremell Murphy had 13 points for Drake (6-3). Garrett Sturtz added 11 points and six rebounds.

Darrius Hughes had 15 points for the Mavericks (1-8), whose losing streak reached eight games. Felix Lemetti added 14 points and six rebounds. Nick Ferrarini had 12 points.

