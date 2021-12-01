Detroit, IUPUI start conference play

Detroit (0-6, 0-0) vs. IUPUI (1-5, 0-0) Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits IUPUI…

Detroit (0-6, 0-0) vs. IUPUI (1-5, 0-0)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits IUPUI as Horizon play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Detroit finished with 10 wins and six losses, while IUPUI won seven games and lost nine.

LEADING THE WAY: The explosive Antoine Davis is averaging 23.7 points to lead the charge for the Titans. Madut Akec is also a primary contributor, producing 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Jaguars have been led by Nathan McClure, who is averaging 5.7 points and 4.8 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Davis has either made or assisted on 59 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Detroit has scored 65.2 points per game and allowed 80 over its six-game road losing streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Titans. IUPUI has an assist on 37 of 63 field goals (58.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Detroit has assists on 31 of 73 field goals (42.5 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The steady IUPUI defense has held opponents to 57.5 points per game, the 20th-lowest mark in Division I. Detroit has given up an average of 80 points through six games (ranking the Titans 232nd).

