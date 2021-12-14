Denver faces UC San Diego

UC San Diego (5-3) vs. Denver (3-9) Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC San Diego and…

UC San Diego (5-3) vs. Denver (3-9)

Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC San Diego and Denver look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of big losses this past weekend. Denver lost 82-62 on the road to Dixie St. on Saturday, while UC San Diego came up short in a 73-51 game to Seattle on Sunday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Denver’s KJ Hunt has averaged 15.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while Michael Henn has put up 11.1 points. For the Tritons, Francis Nwaokorie has averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while Bryce Pope has put up 11.1 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hunt has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Denver field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Denver is 0-9 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pioneers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tritons. Denver has 39 assists on 71 field goals (54.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while UC San Diego has assists on 35 of 66 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC San Diego as a team has made 8.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big West teams.

