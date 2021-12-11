CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Deing scores 26 to lift UTSA past Sam Houston St. 78-73

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 6:21 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Dhieu Deing had 26 points as UTSA beat Sam Houston 78-73 on Saturday.

Cedrick Alley Jr. had 17 points for UTSA (6-4). Jordan Ivy-Curry added 16 points. Jacob Germany had 14 points.

Demarkus Lampley had 23 points for the Bearkats (3-6). Savion Flagg added 19 points.

