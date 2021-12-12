CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Davison scores 16 to…

Davison scores 16 to carry Cal Poly past Portland St. 61-58

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 1:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jacob Davison had 16 points and six rebounds as Cal Poly narrowly defeated Portland State 61-58 on Saturday night.

Alimamy Koroma had 12 points for Cal Poly (3-6). Trevon Taylor added 10 points and six rebounds.

Michael Carter III had 20 points for the Vikings (3-5). James Jean-Marie added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Marlon Ruffin, who was second on the Vikings in scoring coming into the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 11% in the game (1 of 9).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up