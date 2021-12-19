Davis scores 33 points as SMU rolls past New Mexico, 90-71

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Kendric Davis scored a season-high 33 points and provided an answer for SMU every time it…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Kendric Davis scored a season-high 33 points and provided an answer for SMU every time it needed it against New Mexico in a 90-71 win Sunday.

The Mustangs (9-3) won for the sixth straight time, using an early 8-0 run to build a 19-7 lead, then holding the Lobos (6-6) at bay for the rest of the game.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 25 for New Mexico and Jaelen House Jr. added 16, but the Mustangs got 13 from Marcus Weathers and 11 from Zach Nutall.

SMU also controlled the interior, with a 42-28 scoring advantage and a 48-32 rebounding edge.

BIG PICTURE:

SMU continues to show well after rebounding from back-to-back losses just before Thanksgiving, rolling through a series of second-tier teams en route to an impressive-looking record.

What was supposed to be a pleasant December filled with good home cooking has turned into something altogether unappetizing as New Mexico has lost three of four games thus far, with undefeated No. 23 Colorado State on tap Dec. 28 to start Mountain West play.

