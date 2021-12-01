CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Davis carries Vermont past Dartmouth 83-65

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 11:23 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ryan Davis had 16 points to lead six Vermont players in double figures as the Catamounts topped Dartmouth 83-65 on Wednesday night.

Ben Shungu and Finn Sullivan added 13 points apiece for the Catamounts (6-3). Isaiah Powell chipped in 11 points. Kam Gibson and Justin Mazzulla each had 10.

Aaryn Rai had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Big Green (3-2). Garrison Wade added 13 points.

Brendan Barry, the Big Green’s leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game, shot 2 of 10 for eight points.

