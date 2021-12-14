CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Davenport carries Cincinnati over Florida A&M 78-50

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 10:47 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport posted 16 points as Cincinnati easily beat Florida A&M 78-50 on Tuesday night.

Mika Adams-Woods had 11 points for Cincinnati (8-3). Ody Oguama added eight rebounds. Mike Saunders Jr. had six assists.

MJ Randolph had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Rattlers (2-7). DJ Jones added 11 points. Bryce Moragne had 11 rebounds.

