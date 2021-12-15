CSU squares off against Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (3-6) vs. Charleston Southern (3-6) Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State…

Tennessee State (3-6) vs. Charleston Southern (3-6)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State and Charleston Southern both look to put winning streaks together . Tennessee State beat Lipscomb by eight on Sunday. Charleston Southern is coming off a 59-57 win over Tarleton St. on Dec. 5.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Kassim Nicholson, Dedric Boyd, Carlos Marshall Jr. and Kenny Cooper have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.NICHOLSON IS A FORCE: Nicholson has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Tennessee State is 0-5 when it allows at least 66 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Buccaneers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Charleston Southern has 29 assists on 61 field goals (47.5 percent) over its past three contests while Tennessee State has assists on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern is ranked fourth in all of Division I with an average of 77 possessions per game.

