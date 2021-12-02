CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
CSU puts streak on line vs St. Mary’s

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 5:31 PM

Saint Mary’s (7-1) vs. Colorado State (8-0)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State looks for its ninth straight victory of the season as it faces Saint Mary’s. Saint Mary’s won 67-50 over UC Riverside on Monday. Colorado State is coming off an 86-55 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors. Dan Fotu, Tommy Kuhse, Matthias Tass and Logan Johnson have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Gaels points over the team’s last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Isaiah Stevens has directly created 48 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 24 field goals and 44 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Colorado State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 92.4 points while giving up 69.4.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rams have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Gaels. Colorado State has an assist on 53 of 86 field goals (61.6 percent) across its past three contests while Saint Mary’s has assists on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado State is ranked ninth among all Division I teams with an average of 86.8 points per game.

