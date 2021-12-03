CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Cruz scores 16 to…

Cruz scores 16 to lead Fairfield over Canisius 74-68

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 11:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jesus Cruz came off the bench to score 16 points to lift Fairfield to a 74-68 win over Canisius on Friday night.

The game marked the first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Caleb Green had 14 points for Fairfield (4-3, 1-0). Allan Jeanne-Rose added 13 points. Supreme Cook had eight rebounds. Taj Benning had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Armon Harried had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Griffins (2-6, 0-1). Jordan Henderson added 16 points. Akrum Ahemed had 11 points.

Malek Green, whose 17 points per game entering the contest led the Golden Griffins, scored seven points on 2-of-10 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up