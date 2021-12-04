CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Croswell leads Providence past…

Croswell leads Providence past Rhode Island 66-52

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell pulled down 15 rebounds and added 13 points to carry Providence to a 66-52 win over Rhode Island on Saturday.

Noah Horchler had 16 points and seven rebounds for Providence (8-1), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Aljami Durham added 14 points and six assists.

Jeremy Sheppard had 10 points for the Rams (6-3). Malik Martin added nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up