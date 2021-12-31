Conference play starts for San Francisco, St. Mary’s

San Francisco (13-1, 0-0) vs. Saint Mary’s (12-3, 0-0) University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco (13-1, 0-0) vs. Saint Mary’s (12-3, 0-0)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s hosts San Francisco as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, San Francisco finished with four wins and nine losses, while Saint Mary’s won four games and lost six.

SAVVY SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matthias Tass, Logan Johnson, Tommy Kuhse and Dan Fotu have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Jamaree Bouyea has connected on 44.2 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Saint Mary’s is a perfect 12-0 when it scores at least 60 points. The Gaels are 0-3 when scoring any fewer than that.

BEHIND THE ARC: San Francisco’s Khalil Shabazz has attempted 94 3-pointers and connected on 28.7 percent of them, and is 8 for 23 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Francisco defense has allowed only 58.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 18th-lowest figure in the country. The Saint Mary’s offense has averaged just 68.8 points through 15 games (ranked 208th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.