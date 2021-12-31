CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Conference play starts for San Francisco, St. Mary’s

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 6:31 AM

San Francisco (13-1, 0-0) vs. Saint Mary’s (12-3, 0-0)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s hosts San Francisco as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, San Francisco finished with four wins and nine losses, while Saint Mary’s won four games and lost six.

SAVVY SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matthias Tass, Logan Johnson, Tommy Kuhse and Dan Fotu have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Jamaree Bouyea has connected on 44.2 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Saint Mary’s is a perfect 12-0 when it scores at least 60 points. The Gaels are 0-3 when scoring any fewer than that.

BEHIND THE ARC: San Francisco’s Khalil Shabazz has attempted 94 3-pointers and connected on 28.7 percent of them, and is 8 for 23 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Francisco defense has allowed only 58.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 18th-lowest figure in the country. The Saint Mary’s offense has averaged just 68.8 points through 15 games (ranked 208th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

